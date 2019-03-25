Overview

Dr. Cynthia Trosin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Trosin works at McLaren Macomb Family Medicine in Clinton Township, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.