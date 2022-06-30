Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Theiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Theiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Mind Matters5606 Pga Blvd Ste 113, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 296-3211
I've been a patient of Dr. Theiss's for over 4 years. I've found Dr. Theiss to be thorough, consistent, a wonderful listener who gives smart advice and is very understanding of situations that come up suddenly. I very much appreciate the support I receive in this office. The talk therapist Shelly is equally as talented and conscientious and helped with several issues I was having. In fact, she was so effective that I felt almost immediate relief after speaking to her. The other Doctors who I've seen there have been terrific with me as well. I have never had any problems calling and asking to be seen immediately. The front desk folks have been indispensable to me as I tend to forget to write down when my appointment is and they cheerfully look it up for me. I'm happy with this establishment and I would highly recommend seeing anyone who is available in the office on PGA Blvd.
- Psychiatry
- English
