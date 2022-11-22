Overview

Dr. Cynthia Thaik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thaik works at Cynthia M. Thaik, M.D., F.A.C.C., A Prof. Medical Corp. in Valencia, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Heart Palpitations and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.