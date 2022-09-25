Overview

Dr. Cynthia Tarkanian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Tarkanian works at Arvada Eye Associates in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.