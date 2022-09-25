Dr. Cynthia Tarkanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarkanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Tarkanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Tarkanian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Annie Chang MD7950 Kipling St Ste 203, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 422-2305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr takes time and explains things well. She listened to my concerns. I would be very comfortable recommending Dr to a friend.
About Dr. Cynthia Tarkanian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Tarkanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarkanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarkanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tarkanian has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarkanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarkanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarkanian.
