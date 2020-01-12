Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steimle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Steimle works at
Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-1620
Vein and Laser Center1600 N Randall Rd Ste 355, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 717-3265
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My care involved assessment for venous disease followed by procedures to resolve my circulation issues. Since I had the experience of a previous medical assessment , prior to scheduling with this physician. I need to alert patients to the necessity of a thorough ultrasound assessment of your veins both standing and sitting. Most importantly you need to go to a board certified cardiovascular surgeon. Dr Steimle and her office staff consistently demonstrate expertise and skills at all levels. You can trust your care experience with by seeking a qualified professional which results in a positive outcome.
About Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285699512
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- U Mich Hosps
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steimle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steimle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steimle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steimle has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steimle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Steimle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steimle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steimle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steimle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.