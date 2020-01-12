See All Vascular Surgeons in Elgin, IL
Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Dr. Steimle works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, SC in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.
    1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-1620
    Vein and Laser Center
    1600 N Randall Rd Ste 355, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 717-3265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2020
    My care involved assessment for venous disease followed by procedures to resolve my circulation issues. Since I had the experience of a previous medical assessment , prior to scheduling with this physician. I need to alert patients to the necessity of a thorough ultrasound assessment of your veins both standing and sitting. Most importantly you need to go to a board certified cardiovascular surgeon. Dr Steimle and her office staff consistently demonstrate expertise and skills at all levels. You can trust your care experience with by seeking a qualified professional which results in a positive outcome.
    — Jan 12, 2020
    About Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285699512
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Mich Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steimle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steimle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steimle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steimle works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, SC in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Steimle’s profile.

    Dr. Steimle has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steimle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Steimle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steimle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steimle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steimle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

