Dr. St Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia St Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia St Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. St Pierre works at
Locations
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. St. Pierre has been supportive of me and my life decisions regarding pregnancy. When I wasn't trying to get pregnant she supported my decision and laid out all of my options. When my partner and I decided we wanted to try to get pregnant, she fully supported our decision and helped us achieve the results we were looking for while being encouraging and patient with ALL my questions.
About Dr. Cynthia St Pierre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629229265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Pierre has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. St Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.