Overview

Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy.

Dr. Spellman works at Cynthia Spellman MD in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia Spellman
    6 Automation Ln Ste 117, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 951-8582

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Couples Therapy
Mania
Couples Therapy
Mania
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Couples Therapy
Mania

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Pharmacogenetic Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Aug 21, 2019
Excellent. Smart. KInd and very focused on helping me.
— Aug 21, 2019
Photo: Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD
About Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588791040
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spellman works at Cynthia Spellman MD in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spellman’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

