Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy.
Locations
Cynthia Spellman6 Automation Ln Ste 117, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 951-8582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Smart. KInd and very focused on helping me.
About Dr. Cynthia Spellman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
