Dr. Cynthia Sortwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Sortwell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Cynthia G Sortwell MD30 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-2556
Brief Therapy Associates95 India St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-2556
- Maine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- WellPoint
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- McAuley
- Maine Med Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics and Psychiatry
