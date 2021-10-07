Overview

Dr. Cynthia Sink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL.



Dr. Sink works at Cynthia A Sink Dpm Facfas Sc in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.