Dr. Cynthia Sink, DPM
Dr. Cynthia Sink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Cynthia A Sink Dpm Facfas Sc10760 W 143rd St Ste 60, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 301-5600
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. sink was very thorough in her examination, took the time to explain everything she did.
Dr. Sink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sink accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sink has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sink.
