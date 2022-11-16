Dr. Sile has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Sile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Sile, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Sile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sentara Obici Hospital2800 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-4482
-
2
Virginia Oncology Associates1051 Loftis Blvd Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-9400
-
3
Virginia Oncology Associates2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 101, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 466-8683
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sile?
She’s very thorough and explains all of the options. Doesn’t encourage unnecessary tests.
About Dr. Cynthia Sile, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1568428043
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Metro Hosp Ctr-NY Med Coll
- U Santo Tomas
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sile works at
Dr. Sile has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sile speaks Tagalog.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.