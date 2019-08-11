Dr. Cynthia Self, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Self, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Self, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Self works at
Locations
Eastern Maine Eye Associates PA900 Hammond St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-6743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent results. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cynthia Self, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Self has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Self accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.
