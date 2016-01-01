Overview

Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.