Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD

Gastroenterology
Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Schaeffer works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Research Institute LLC
    292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 266-3332
    Paradise Valley Hospital
    2400 E 4th St, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 470-4321
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Euclid Endoscopy Center Lp
    286 Euclid Ave Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 564-8249
    Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
    751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 502-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Gastritis
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain

Gastritis
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Celiac Disease
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Cynthia Schaeffer, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Amharic
    • 1740352293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

