Dr. Cynthia Sandona, DO
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Sandona, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Locations
Beaumont Hospital-farmington Hills28050 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-7767
Surgery Specialists28080 Grand River Ave Ste 204N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandona's reputation of being a good and caring doctor is known through out the hospital. I had breast cancer and she was the surgeon recommended by my general practice doctor. The hospital staff had nothing but praise for her skills and bed side manner. I asked for her when I came into the hospital a year later for an emergency appendectomy. I felt very cared for by Dr. Sandona, her staff and the Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills staff.
About Dr. Cynthia Sandona, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandona has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandona.
