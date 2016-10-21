Overview

Dr. Cynthia Sandona, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Sandona works at Botsford Hospital Emergency in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.