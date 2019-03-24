Overview

Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sagullo works at Colon and Rectal Surgery in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.