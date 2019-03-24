See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sagullo works at Colon and Rectal Surgery in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Associates In Medcn
    31-00 Broadway Ste 2, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-2255
  2. 2
    Emerson Office
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Paramus Gynecology Office
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 110, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-2323
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Symptomatic Menopause

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 24, 2019
    Dr. Sagullo has been my gynecologist for over 15 years. I find her to be professional and knowledgeable. She’s performed two surgeries on me and I trust her knowledge and experience as a physician. I’ve recommended her to friends and family.
    — Mar 24, 2019
    About Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710944194
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Lehigh Valley Hosp
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Colgate University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.