Dr. Cynthia Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Rogers Cynthia MD8503 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 236-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This is a well staffed and highly professionally run office. In addition, there is a great deal of positive energy and clearly a patient centered approach to care. Dr Rogers herself is kind, and personable, intelligent, and open to questions. She is a lovely person and a great doctor. Finally, the office environment is meticulously clean, beautifully decorated, calm and comfortable
About Dr. Cynthia Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205885506
Education & Certifications
- University Miami; Jackson Meml Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
