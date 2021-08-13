See All Family Doctors in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Robles works at Cynthia Robles, MD PA in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia Robles, MD PA
    1145 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 2, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8793
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Robles is an extremely kind and caring doctor. She takes her patients very seriously and never makes you feel rushed. She listens to your concerns and is always very happy to help. The staff is also incredibly friendly!
    Elizabeth — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 6 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023548856
    Education & Certifications

    • Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
    • University of Medicine and Health Sciences
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robles works at Cynthia Robles, MD PA in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Robles’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

