Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Rivera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tex Tech University School Med.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
About Dr. Cynthia Rivera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700829215
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Rahc, El Paso
- Tex Tech University School Med
- UTEP
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.