Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (29)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Rios works at Center For Womens Health in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA
    1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    Physicians Pavilion-Sugarland location
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    Gulfton Medical Centers-Houston location
    6306 Gulfton St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Preeclampsia
Maternal Anemia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 20, 2022
    The must , caring , honest , professional, real , loving one .!! I'm gonna be grateful forever with her .
    Anisley Ordonez — Jun 20, 2022
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922295427
    • Acog
    • Texas Tech Ob/Gyn
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • University of St Thomas
    Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

