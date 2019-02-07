See All Neurologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Reed works at Parkinson Wellness Clinic, LLC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkinson Wellness Clinic, LLC
    5151 E Broadway Blvd Ste 1600, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 780-8748
  2. 2
    Satellite Office
    360 W Vista Hermosa Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 780-8748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Parkinson's Disease
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?

    Feb 07, 2019
    My husband has been a patient of Dr Reed’s now for a number of years. She has helped him tremendously over the years with his Parkinson and MNN which is another neurological disorder. We highly recommend Dr Reed to anyone suffering With this disease.
    Doug & Betty Cameron in Green Valley, AZ — Feb 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reed to family and friends

    Dr. Reed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD.

    About Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588859581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and Movement Disorders Clinic At Barrow Neurological Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.