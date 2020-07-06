Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pudukadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College|University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2481
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very insightful and patient doctor
- Pediatric Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- Female
- 1487897310
- University of Kerala / Medical College|University Of Kerala Medical College
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
