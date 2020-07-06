See All Pediatric Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College|University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Pudukadan works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Very insightful and patient doctor
    — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1487897310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala / Medical College|University Of Kerala Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pudukadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pudukadan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pudukadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pudukadan works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pudukadan’s profile.

    Dr. Pudukadan has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pudukadan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pudukadan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pudukadan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pudukadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pudukadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

