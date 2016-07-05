See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Internal Medicine
Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Powell works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Orlando Health
    21 Columbia St Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-6600
    3401 West End Ave Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 875-7007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Hepatitis Screening
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Hepatitis Screening

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Hepatitis Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Screening
Hearing Screening
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis Screening
Pap Smear
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pulmonary Function Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 05, 2016
    Dr. Powell is an amazing doctor. I started seeing her 12 years ago, and she's the most caring doctor I've ever had. She is timely, compassionate and very bright! Even with her recent promotion to President of Orlando Health she still makes me feel like a priority. She makes the time to reply back when I'm sick even thought she is extremely busy. I don't think she's taking new patients anymore, but she's an A+ quality doctor!
    Arti Joshi in Orlando, FL — Jul 05, 2016
    About Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

