Overview
Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northborough, MA. They completed their residency with Hospital of Saint Raphael|U Mass Med Ctr
Locations
Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC17 South St, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (508) 203-7313
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience with Dr. Poulos and with the office staff's who are helpful, caring and informative. I always felt very comfortable for my appointments. Dr. Poulos is fabulous, excellent, extraordinary surgeon, she did an amazing job and my recovery was extremely painless, fast and quick. I would super highly recommend her and would definitely come back to her. I took one of the best decisions of my life coming to her.
About Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1902864531
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael|U Mass Med Ctr
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
