Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northborough, MA. They completed their residency with Hospital of Saint Raphael|U Mass Med Ctr

Dr. Poulos works at Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC
    17 South St, Northborough, MA 01532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 203-7313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902864531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael|U Mass Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulos works at Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC in Northborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Poulos’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.