Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at NorthBay Health Pain Management in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NorthBay Health Pain Management - Vacaville
    1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 270, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Aug 29, 2019
Dr Pena is very compassionate. Takes care of her patients well. Will refer you to appropriate specialist as needed and relevant to your care. Listens to her patients and really cares about her patients’ well being.
Natividad Dullas — Aug 29, 2019
About Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417031717
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ross University, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

