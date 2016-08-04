Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Dr. Paul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heartland Family Services2101 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 553-3000
-
2
The Coeur Group900 S 74th Plz Ste 400, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 800-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Midlands Choice
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Paul! She's very knowledgeable and does a great job of explaining mental health issues. Her staff is very friendly and did a great job of fitting me in for an appointment as soon as possible.
About Dr. Cynthia Paul, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568692945
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.