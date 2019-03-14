Overview

Dr. Cynthia Partain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Partain works at HMG Primary Care At Johnson City in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.