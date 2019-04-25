Dr. Cynthia Paciulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paciulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Paciulli, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Paciulli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Paciulli works at
Locations
-
1
General Surgery At Portsmouth121 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 749-0913
-
2
Atlantic Surgical Associates PLLC330 Borthwick Ave Ste 308, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5242
-
3
Wentworth Health Partners General Surgery - Portsmouth875 Greenland Rd Unit C9, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 610-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MaineCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paciulli is fabulous! She is a great surgeon and person. I had two hernias repaired and she took great care of me. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Cynthia Paciulli, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1083678387
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paciulli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paciulli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paciulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Paciulli works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paciulli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paciulli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paciulli, there are benefits to both methods.