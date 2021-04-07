Dr. Cynthia Oberholtzer-Classen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Oberholtzer-Classen, DPM
Dr. Cynthia Oberholtzer-Classen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Castle Pines Office7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Directions (303) 805-5156Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:30pm
Cherry Creek Foot & Ankle Clinic300 S Jackson St Ste 310, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 805-5156Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Parker Foot & Ankle Clinic9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 311, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 805-5156Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Parker Adventist Hospital
The staff and Dr.O have been wonderful, and are helping me resolve my many issue with my feet!
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Mercy Hospital
- Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Coe College
Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen works at
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.