Dr. Cynthia Netherton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netherton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Netherton, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Netherton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Netherton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franklin Womens Center Pllc4155 CAROTHERS PKWY, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (901) 448-5497
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Netherton?
Great lady and great doctor! Listens and answers questions.
About Dr. Cynthia Netherton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346336385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Netherton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netherton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netherton works at
Dr. Netherton has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Netherton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Netherton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netherton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netherton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netherton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.