Dr. Cynthia Moorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Moorman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Dr. Moorman works at
Locations
Cynthia J. Moorman M.d. P.A.77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste K, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 662-4868
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always treats me with the most care and kindness
About Dr. Cynthia Moorman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.