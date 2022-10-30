Overview

Dr. Cynthia Montgomery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Dr. Cynthia Montgomery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.