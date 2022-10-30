Dr. Cynthia Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Montgomery, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Montgomery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Drs. Mitchell & Montgomery2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 401, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 686-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery has been my provider for more than 20 years. She is always professional, relaxed and friendly. She is highly respected in her field. There are few female and African American OB-Gyn in this region. Dr. Montgomery is sensitive to client needs, providing appropriate education to promote self-care and learning. Even as a saught after physician, waiting times are minimal, appointments are relaxed and her touch is gentle.
About Dr. Cynthia Montgomery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376521823
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montgomery speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.