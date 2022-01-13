See All Plastic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Cynthia Mizgala, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Mizgala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Mizgala works at Kathryn McClure, MD, LLC in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mizgala Cynthia L MD
    4720 S I 10 SERVICE RD W, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 885-4515
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE





Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency




Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Cynthia Mizgala, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1750388757


Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Mizgala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizgala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mizgala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mizgala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mizgala works at Kathryn McClure, MD, LLC in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mizgala’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizgala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizgala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizgala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizgala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

