Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
-
1
Imperial Point Podiatry Association Inc6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 405, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 431-6050
-
2
Nature Coast Rehabilitation Inc1315 NW 21st Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 Directions (352) 490-5100
-
3
SIMEDHealth4343 Newberry Rd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 224-2475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. McDonald with a long-term fungal infection on my foot. In most doctors offices today I feel like just another number, but with Dr.McDonald there was a warmth and personalism that was comforting and refreshing. She took her time with me, and respected my desire to not take oral medication. Her staff was also very kind and caring... when Dr.McDonald was taking a biopsy her assistant intentionally spoke to me to help keep my mind off the pain (which wasn't that bad after all). And Dr. McDonald personally called me to share the results of my test. Overall I had a very pleasant experience there and would definitely recommend Dr. McDonald to anyone.
About Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871573261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.