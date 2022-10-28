See All Dermatologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Cynthia Mayfield, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Cynthia Mayfield, MD is a Dermatologist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Mayfield works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ironwood Medical Group
    2102 E Inwood Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 (574) 237-9231
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Cold Sore
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Cold Sore
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Cold Sore
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I am always happy with my cosmetic results for Mayfield. Dr Mayfield is personable and also let you know what to expect with your procedure. Dr Mayfield's support staff is also friendly and very helpful.
    Karen Bolen — Oct 28, 2022
    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649260233
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
