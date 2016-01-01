Overview

Dr. Cynthia Brock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamstown, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Brock works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Williamstown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.