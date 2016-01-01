Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Cynthia Martel MD Inc950 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 250, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 831-8922
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487665865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.