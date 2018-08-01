See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Dr. Cynthia Mackay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mackay works at Retired 8/2018. No longer in practice in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia J MacKay,MD
    315 Central Park W Apt 1B, New York, NY 10025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Cynthia Mackay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013926567
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mackay works at Retired 8/2018. No longer in practice in New York, NY.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods.

