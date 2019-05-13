See All Family Doctors in Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Dr. Cynthia Macer, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Macer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. 

Dr. Macer works at Palos Verdes Dermatology Assocs in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Dermatology Specialists
    550 Deep Valley Dr Ste 287, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 541-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacteriuria Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2019
    I’ve seen Dr. Macer many times. I appreciate that she spends time discussing your health and concerns. I never feel that she is rushed. My most recent appointment for her Medilean program but we ended up discussing my BP. She spent the time to go over the issues of an elevated BP. Helped me to establish dialogue with my regular GP for my next steps. The one thing I find on each visit is that Dr. Macer truly cares about her patients and their health. We’re not just another appointment that day, which is how I have often feel in other medical situations.
    — May 13, 2019
    About Dr. Cynthia Macer, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659423374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Macer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macer works at Palos Verdes Dermatology Assocs in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. View the full address on Dr. Macer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Macer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

