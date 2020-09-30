Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mace-Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Mace-Motta works at
Locations
-
1
Las Colinas OBGYN3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 257-5300Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mace-Motta?
I have sent both my daughters to see Dr Mace Mata....they were 18 when they started and have been seeing her a few years. We have had nothing but positive and very professional experiences. She has talked with them and really Understood their issues That needed solving. She is warm and kind to them and they will continue to see her! We honestly have not had one bad moment with the office or doctor! They have always responded to my request regarding payments, prescriptions and school notes When necessary.... they have refunded over payment promptly and professionally!! Actually has been one of the easiest offices to deal with.
About Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366448102
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mace-Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mace-Motta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mace-Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mace-Motta works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mace-Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mace-Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mace-Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mace-Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.