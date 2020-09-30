See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mace-Motta works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
6 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Colinas OBGYN
    3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 257-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichomoniasis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mace-Motta?

    Sep 30, 2020
    I have sent both my daughters to see Dr Mace Mata....they were 18 when they started and have been seeing her a few years. We have had nothing but positive and very professional experiences. She has talked with them and really Understood their issues That needed solving. She is warm and kind to them and they will continue to see her! We honestly have not had one bad moment with the office or doctor! They have always responded to my request regarding payments, prescriptions and school notes When necessary.... they have refunded over payment promptly and professionally!! Actually has been one of the easiest offices to deal with.
    CH — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mace-Motta to family and friends

    Dr. Mace-Motta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mace-Motta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO.

    About Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366448102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mace-Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mace-Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mace-Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mace-Motta works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mace-Motta’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mace-Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mace-Motta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mace-Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mace-Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.