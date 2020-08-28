Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Dr Lynch was my college roommate and she is the best person you could ever ask to have on your side. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring.we miss you ...Jennifer Ott
About Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1790726255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.