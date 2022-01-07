Overview

Dr. Cynthia Luna-Salazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Luna-Salazar works at Cynthia Luna-Salazar, M.D., P.A. in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Anemia and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.