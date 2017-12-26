Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Eastern Neurology/Neuromuscular in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.