Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lien, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lien works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Vitamin D Deficiency and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.