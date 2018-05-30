Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kearney, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan, Cozad Community Hospital, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Harlan County Health System, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Lexington Regional Health Center and Phelps Memorial Health Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Heartland Hematology/Oncology in Kearney, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.