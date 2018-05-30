Dr. Cynthia Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Lewis, MD
Dr. Cynthia Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kearney, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan, Cozad Community Hospital, Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Harlan County Health System, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Lexington Regional Health Center and Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Heartland Hematology/Oncology412 W 42nd St, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (308) 865-2303
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Cozad Community Hospital
- Franklin County Memorial Hospital
- Harlan County Health System
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Lexington Regional Health Center
- Phelps Memorial Health Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I believe this is the Dr Lewis who treated my husband Jerry for stage 4 lung cancer from ‘96-‘01 at UNMC in Omaha. Her aggressive treatment allowed us to have 4 more wonderful years together than the average life expectancy for this type of cancer. Dr Lewis and her nurse assistant Beth Edwards were the best team. I’ll never forget their loving support through it all. God Bless, Gwen Mann
About Dr. Cynthia Lewis, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235100660
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
