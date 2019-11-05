Dr. Cynthia Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Lassiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Lassiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8833
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings212 4th Ave SE Ste 200, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about your problems and works to find a solution.
About Dr. Cynthia Lassiter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861401929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
