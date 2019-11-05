Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lassiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Lassiter works at Henderson/Walton Womens Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.