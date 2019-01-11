See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Cynthia Krause, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Krause, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Krause works at Dr. Cynthia Lisa Krause MdPC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Soho Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1185 Park Ave Apt 1L, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Jan 11, 2019
I have been seeing Dr. Krausse for over 10 years. Shehas a special demeanor and you feel better just by talking to her. She is caring, knowledgeable, calm, never on a hurry. I feel extremely comfortable with her, and she always gives you the time that you need.
Mirtha Aguirre in NYC Manhattan, NY — Jan 11, 2019
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1609982057
Education & Certifications

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview M C|Mt Sinai Med Center
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Cynthia Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krause works at Dr. Cynthia Lisa Krause MdPC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krause’s profile.

Dr. Krause has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

