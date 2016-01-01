Overview

Dr. Cynthia Koelker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coventry Township, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Koelker works at Suburban South Primary Care Cleveland Clinic in Coventry Township, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.