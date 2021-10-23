Dr. Kenmuir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Kenmuir, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Kenmuir, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Kenmuir works at
Locations
Upmc Altoona Ear Nose & Throat501 Howard Ave Ste E3, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-3930
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-3930
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Took time to listen. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Cynthia Kenmuir, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598055493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenmuir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenmuir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenmuir has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenmuir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenmuir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenmuir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenmuir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenmuir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.