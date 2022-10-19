Overview

Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at OrthoONE at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.