Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD is a Dermatologist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Greater Knoxville Dermatology7730 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 524-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kang-Rotondo is an excellent doctor. I never have to wait. She is very thorough and always pleasant. I feel so fortunate to have such a wonderful dermatologist .
About Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952377814
Education & Certifications
- UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang Rotondo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang Rotondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang Rotondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang Rotondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang Rotondo.
