Dr. Cynthia Jerome, MD is an Allergy Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Center



Dr. Jerome works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.